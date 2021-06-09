NBA Playoffs: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Jazz Win Over The Clippers in Game 1

The Jazz beat the Clippers in Utah in Game 1.

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 on Tuesday night in Utah.

The final score was 112-109, and Donovan Mitchell went off for 45 points, and Kawhi Leonard gave the Clippers 23 points.

On Wednesday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe reacted to the game.

On Wednesday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe reacted to the game.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

