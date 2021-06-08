NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Jazz Clippers Series

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers begin their series on Tuesday night.

FS1's Skip Bayless gave his prediction for the series, and the full clip of him explaining can be seen here on Undisputed on Tuesday.

Bayless says he is picking the Clippers to win the series.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

