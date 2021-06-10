NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts The Nets Will Sweep Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks

The Nets own a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks heading into Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets have a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Nets in Game 3.

Skip Bayless of FS1 on their show Undisputed spoke about the series on Thursday morning ahead of the game, and he thinks the Bucks will lose the next two games and get swept.

The clip from Undisputed's Twitter account can be seen in a post below with Bayles speaking.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

