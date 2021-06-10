Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts The Nets Will Sweep Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks

The Nets own a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks heading into Game 3.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets have a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Nets in Game 3.

Skip Bayless of FS1 on their show Undisputed spoke about the series on Thursday morning ahead of the game, and he thinks the Bucks will lose the next two games and get swept. 

The clip from Undisputed's Twitter account can be seen in a post below with Bayles speaking.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

