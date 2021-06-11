NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Bucks Beating Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the series 2-1 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks finished a wild Game 3 on Thursday evening, in which the Bucks came away victorious 86-83.

After the game, FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about the Bucks beating the Nets.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

