NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Nuggets Loss Against Suns

The Denver Nuggets fell down 2-0 against the Suns in Phoenix in their second round series.

On Thursday morning, Skip Bayless of FS1 on their show Undisputed reacted to the loss.

A clip from Undisputed's Twitter account with Bayless discussing the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

