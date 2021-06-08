Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless With Harsh Reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo After Nets Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 in Brooklyn to the Nets.
Author:
Publish date:

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo had a solid 18 points and 11 rebounds on Monday night, his output was nowhere near enough as the Bucks got demolished 125-86 in Game 2 by the Nets in Brooklyn.

FS1's Skip Bayless had a strong opinion about Antetokounmpo after the game, and his Tweet about the Bucks' star can be seen in a post below.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

