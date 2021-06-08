NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless With Harsh Reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo After Nets Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 in Brooklyn to the Nets.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo had a solid 18 points and 11 rebounds on Monday night, his output was nowhere near enough as the Bucks got demolished 125-86 in Game 2 by the Nets in Brooklyn.

FS1's Skip Bayless had a strong opinion about Antetokounmpo after the game, and his Tweet about the Bucks' star can be seen in a post below.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

