NBA Playoffs: Gambler Loses $900,000 on Clippers Against Jazz

Before the game, br_betting shared a Tweet (see below) that a gambler placed a $900,000 bet on the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Utah Jazz with BetMGM.

The Clippers lost to the Jazz 112-109 on Tuesday in Utah, so unless the bettor hedged (the Clippers had a 13-point lead at halftime), they lost nearly $1 million on the evening.

BetMGM and Yahoo Sportsbook also Tweeted about the wager before the game (Tweets below).

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

