NBA Playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Bucks Beat Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3, 86-83, and have made the series 2-1.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 33 points, spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters.

"We've gotta keep playing good basketball," Antetokounmpo said post-game to ESPN. "We've gotta trust one another, we've gotta stay aggressive, keep getting stops, keep making it as tough as possible for them."

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

