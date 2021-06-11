NBA Playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Bucks Beat Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points in the Bucks win over the Nets on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3, 86-83, and have made the series 2-1.
After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 33 points, spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters.
"We've gotta keep playing good basketball," Antetokounmpo said post-game to ESPN. "We've gotta trust one another, we've gotta stay aggressive, keep getting stops, keep making it as tough as possible for them."
The full clip can be watched here.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
