NBA Playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo With a Monster Block in Bucks Heat Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block at the rim in Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive block on Dewayne Dedmon of the Miami Heat during Game 4 on Saturday.

The full highlight of the block can be seen below in a Tweet from the Bucks.

If the Bucks come away victorious in the game, they will win the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

