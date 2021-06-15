NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-point lead in Game 4 to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100.

After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice.

The Hawks and 76ers are now tied 2-2 in the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

