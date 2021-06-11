NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 on Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are tied 1-1 in their second-round series, and the two teams will play Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday night.

On Friday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe predicted who he thinks will win the game on their show Undisputed, and the clip can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

