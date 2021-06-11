NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Game 3

The 76ers will visit the Hawks in Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday night.

The 76ers are tied up 1-1 with the Hawks in their second-round series, and the two teams will play in Game 3 on Friday night in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

On Friday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless gave his prediction for the game on their show Undisputed.

The clip of Bayless can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball