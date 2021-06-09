Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Hawks Announce De'Andre Hunter's Status For The Remainder of The Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Wednesday that De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the post-season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Hawks announced some bad news on Wednesday afternoon after Tuesday's Game 2 loss.

De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the post-season, and his status can be seen below from the team.

Hunter averaged 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

The Hawks and 76ers are tied 1-1.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_13930185_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Hawks Announce De'Andre Hunter's Status For The Remainder of The Playoffs

USATSI_16227180_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Paul George Responds to Overrated Chants Against Jazz

USATSI_16203116_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Is Changing Jersey Numbers

USATSI_15540083_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Official Status For Game 3 Against Bucks

USATSI_16117747_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers' Nate Bjorkgren Fired As Coach After Just 1 Season

USATSI_16202100_168388303_lowres
News

Who's Next? Terry Stotts Top Candidate For Pacers' Job After Nate Bjorkgren is Fired

USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Status Against Suns For Game 2

USATSI_15954670_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Will Barton Status Against Suns For Game 2

USATSI_16197848_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: FS1's Nick Wright Reacts to Jazz Win Over Clippers In Game 1