NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Hawks Announce De'Andre Hunter's Status For The Remainder of The Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Wednesday that De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the post-season.

The Atlanta Hawks announced some bad news on Wednesday afternoon after Tuesday's Game 2 loss.

De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the post-season, and his status can be seen below from the team.

Hunter averaged 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

The Hawks and 76ers are tied 1-1.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

