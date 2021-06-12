NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Joel Embiid Speaks On Health After Win

Joel Embiid led the 76ers to a win in Game 3 over the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday night.

All-Star Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

Embiid was questionable for the game, and during the game appeared to grab his knee in pain (see Tweet with video from Weston Blasi of The Wall Street Journal below).

After the game, Embiid, who had 28 points, eight assists and nine rebounds, spoke to reporters.

"I'm okay," Embiid said post-game of his health. "I'm standing up. I'm walking. I finished the game, so I'm gonna keep getting back up. I'm gonna keep fighting. That's been me since I started playing basketball."

The fullll clip can be watched here.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball