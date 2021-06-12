NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Joel Embiid Tweets After Win

Joel Embiid sent out a Tweet after the 76ers beat the Hawks in Game 3.

The 76ers beat the Hawks in Atlanta in Game 3 at State Farm Arena on Friday night 127-111.

Joel Embiid had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, the All-Star sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

