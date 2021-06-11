NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Predicts Game 3

Magic Johnson Tweets that he thinks the Atlanta Hawks will win Game 3 over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday evening.

Before the game, the Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson Tweeted his prediction for Game 3.

Johnson's Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

He is picking the Hawks to win Game 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

