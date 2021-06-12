NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Trae Young Speaks After Loss to 76ers

Trae Young had 28 points and eight assists, but the Hawks lost to the 76ers on Friday night in Game 3.

Trae Young had 28 points and eight assists on Friday evening in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers won the game 127-111 to take a 2-1 series lead.

After the game, Young spoke to reporters.

"We're okay," Young said. "We're okay. It's one game, they're up one on us, it's a seven-game series."

The full clip can be watched here of the post-game presser.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball