NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Twitter Reacts to First Half of Game 3

The 76ers are leading the Hawks at halftime of Game 3.

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers have finished the first half of basketball in Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday, and the 76ers lead 61-56.

Trae Young has 16 points and four assists at halftime, and Joel Embiid has ten points.

Here is what Twitter is saying after the first half.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

