NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bogdan Bogdanovic Official Status For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks will have Bogdan Bogdanovic on Wednesday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The status of Bogdanovic can be seen in two Tweets below from the Hawks and FantasyLabs NBA.

Bogdanovic had originally been listed as questionable for the game.

The Bucks are 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

