NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bucks Post Hilarious Caption On Twitter

The Milwaukee Bucks were up by 40-points at the end of the third quarter of Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were up by 40-points (103-63) at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Milwaukee.

On Twitter, they posted an entertaining caption when posting the score after three quarters and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball