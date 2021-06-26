NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Charles Barkley's Prediction For Game 2 Came True?

Charles Barkley guaranteed the Milwaukee Bucks would beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2.

Charles Barkley of TNT guaranteed on Inside the NBA that the Milwaukee Bucks would win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks won Game 2 over the Hawks 125-91.

Two Tweets from the NBA on TNT can be seen below (one with his prediction and one about his prediction coming true).

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

