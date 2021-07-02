NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts The Rest Of The Series

The Bucks have a 3-2 lead over the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday evening in Game 5.

On Friday morning, on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 made his prediction for Game 6 on Saturday, and the clip can be seen from the Undisputed Twitter account below.

The Bucks have now taken a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Saturday evening in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball