NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday evening to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Thursday morning, Skip Bayless of FS1 reacted to the game on their show Undisputed.

A clip of Bayless talking about the game can be seen in a post below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball