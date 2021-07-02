NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About First Half

The Milwaukee Bucks led the Atlanta Hawks at halftime 65-56.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in control of the Atlanta Hawks all game and lead 65-56 at halftime.

FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about the game at halftime, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The series was 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening, and both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball