NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Just The Second Player To Do This In The Last 25-years

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been scoring a lot of points in the paint the last two games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done something only Shaquille O'Neal has done over the last 25 postseasons, and the incredible stat can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info.

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 2 over the Atlanta Hawks 125-91, and Antetokounmpo had 25-points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

