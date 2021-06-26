NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a win over the Hawks in Game 2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-91 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Atlanta Hawks.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to Stephanie Ready on TNT.

The clip of him speaking to TNT after the game can be watched here.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

