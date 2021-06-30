NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here’s What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Fist Half
The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Atlanta Hawks at halftime.
The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Atlanta Hawks at halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Hawks lead 51-38.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored just 6-points, and struggled mightily from the free throw line air-balling more than one free throw.
The Bucks led the series 2-1 before Game 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo’s first half.
