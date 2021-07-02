NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying At Halftime

The Bucks lead the Hawks at halftime of Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Atlanta Hawks at halftime of Game 5 on Thursday evening in Milwaukee.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the first half in Tweets that are embedded below.

The series was 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening, and both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

