NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Mike Budenholzer Speaks After Win

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Atlanta Hawks.

Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 3 will be in Atlanta on Sunday.

"The road can be good for you," Budenholzer said post-game. "It's certainly a challenge, but this groups won on the road, and that's what we need to do."

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

