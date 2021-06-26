NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: The Bucks Game 2 Blowout Was Historic After Losing Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks by 34-points in Game 2 after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and then came back and won Game 2, 125-91.

That big of a win after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was historic, and a photo showing the statistic can be seen below from ESPN Stats & Info.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

