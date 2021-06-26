NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied 1-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals series after the Bucks blew out the Hawks 125-91 in Game 2 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 2.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

