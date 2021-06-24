NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Trae Young's Incredible Game

Trae Young had 47 points and 11 assists in Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday evening in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Trae Young went off for 48 points and 11 assists in his first-ever Conference Finals game.

The Hawks now have a 1-0 series lead.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

