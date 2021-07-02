NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Reaction On The Bench

Giannis Antetokounmpo was cheering for his team during Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in control of the Atlanta Hawks all night during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (who is out due to injury) has been cheering on the bench.

A clip of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The series was 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening, and both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball