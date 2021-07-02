NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Who's The Public Betting On?

The Atlanta Hawks are in Milwaukee to face the Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

Zachary Cohen and Patrick Everson of Covers.com wrote about the gambling for the game, and their article can be read in the hyperlink, and a Tweet from Everson can be seen embedded below.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening in Milwaukee.

Related stories on NBA basketball