NBA Playoffs: Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Official Status Against 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks will play the 76ers on Sunday in Philadelphia for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Hawks will be without one of their key players as De'Andre Hunter, who had been a game-time decision, has been ruled out for the game, the Hawks have announced (Tweets below from the Hawks and FantasyLabs NBA).

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

