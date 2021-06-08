NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks will go for their second straight win against the 76ers in Game 2 in Philadelphia.

The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead over the 76ers and will play Game 2 once again on the road in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

