NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers play Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday.

The series is tied up 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Philadelphia.

The Hawks have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

