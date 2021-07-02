NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Bucks
The Atlanta Hawks announced their starting lineup for Game 5.
The Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and the full lineup for the game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.
The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.
