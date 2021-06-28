NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Atlanta on Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball