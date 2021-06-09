NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young Speaks After Loss to 76ers

Trae Young had 21 points and ten assists on Tuesday in Game 2.

After losing 118-102 on Tuesday evening in the game, they head home to Atlanta with the series tied 1-1.

The same thing happened the last series against the New York Knicks, and the Hawks went on to win three straight games to win the series.

"I hope the fans are ready to rock the house on Friday," Young said when asked about Game 3 coming up in Atlanta.

The 76ers were aggressive out the gate, and the Hawks were able to get back into the game in the third quarter, but the 76ers took back over in the fourth quarter.

"We know what we did wrong," Young said. "We've gotta make the right adjustments going into Game 3."

