NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young Speaks After Win Over 76ers

Trae Young had 35 points and ten assists leading the Hawks to a win in Game 1 over the 76ers.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 on Sunday and are now 5-1 in the NBA Playoffs so far.

Young had 35 points and ten assists in the game, and after the game, he spoke to reporters.

"We had a great start to the game," Young said post-game. "Guys were locked in and focused from the jump, and it was good to see. The way we started in that first half, we just gotta continue that. In the second half, I think we did a good job in that third, but late in the game, I take a lot of responsibility for the turnovers, and for managing the game, I can do it a little bit better."

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

