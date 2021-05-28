Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young With And-One Over Knicks' Derrick Rose

Trae Young had a strong take to the basket during Game 3.
During the first quarter of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks Game 3 battle, Trae Young had a superb finish over Derrick Rose.

Rose, who is starting his first game since 2015, fouled Young as he made the layup.

The vide of the highlight can be seen below from the Hawks.

The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.

