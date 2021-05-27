NBA Playoffs: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Miami Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3.

The Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs last season, but they are down 2-0 to the Bucks this season.

They will play their first game of the series in Miami on Thursday for Game 3.

The Heat announced their starting lineup and the full lineup in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Miami against the Heat, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball