NBA Playoffs: "I played Terrible" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Loss to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have tied up the series with the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2.

After winning the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, the Dallas Mavericks have dropped their last two games to the Clippers.

The series is now tied at 2-2, heading back to Los Angeles.

"I played terrible, we just gotta move on to the next one," Doncic said after the 106-81 loss.

The full post-game interview can be seen here

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball