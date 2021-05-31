NBA Playoffs: "I played Terrible" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have tied up the series with the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2.
After winning the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, the Dallas Mavericks have dropped their last two games to the Clippers.
The series is now tied at 2-2, heading back to Los Angeles.
"I played terrible, we just gotta move on to the next one," Doncic said after the 106-81 loss.
