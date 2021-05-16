NBA Playoffs Implications: Hornets, Wizards and Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are all in a three-way tie for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, there can only be one team that gets the eighth seed between the three of them.
Therefore, on the last day of the regular season on Sunday, there is a lot on the line for these three franchises.
Ironically, the Hornets and Wizards have a matchup with each other, so the winner will be guaranteed the eighth seed.
As for the Pacers, all they have to do is beat the Raptors, and they will become the ninth seed.
If they lose, they will be the tenth seed.
The Pacers are 6-point favorites over the Raptors, according to FanDuel.
The Wizards are 6-point favorites over the Hornets, according to FanDuel.
The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below can show the abundance of other scenarios for teams on Sunday
