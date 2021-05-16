Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Implications:  Hornets, Wizards and Pacers

There is a lot on the line for the Hornets, Pacers and Wizards on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are all in a three-way tie for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, there can only be one team that gets the eighth seed between the three of them.

Therefore, on the last day of the regular season on Sunday, there is a lot on the line for these three franchises. 

Ironically, the Hornets and Wizards have a matchup with each other, so the winner will be guaranteed the eighth seed. 

As for the Pacers, all they have to do is beat the Raptors, and they will become the ninth seed. 

If they lose, they will be the tenth seed. 

The Pacers are 6-point favorites over the Raptors, according to FanDuel.

The Wizards are 6-point favorites over the Hornets, according to FanDuel.

The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below can show the abundance of other scenarios for teams on Sunday


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15770658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Celtics' Available Players Against Knicks

USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Implications: Hornets, Wizards and Pacers

USATSI_16076771_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Heat's Starting Lineup Without Jimmy Butler Against Bucks

USATSI_16089019_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' LeBron James With Instagram Post After win over Pacers

USATSI_16005180_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status in Heat Bucks Showdown

USATSI_15987053_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Milwaukee Bucks' Injury Report in Massive Game with Miami Heat

USATSI_16076851_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Status for Massive Bucks Heat Game

USATSI_16088196_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall to Lakers, Miss Chance to Overtake Hornets for Eighth Seed

USATSI_16088135_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Return Gives Lakers win over Pacers