NBA Playoffs: James Harden Gets a 4-Point Play in Nets Celtics Game

James Harden had a 4-point play during the first half of the Nets and Celtics game.



James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are beating the Celtics 71-47 on Tuesday evening during Game 1's showdown.

Harden had a four-point play during the first half, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

Joe Harris leads the way with a game-high 22 points, and Harden has ten points and five assists.

The second half of the game will begin on TNT shortly.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball