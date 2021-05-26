NBA Playoffs: James Harden Gets a 4-Point Play in Nets Celtics Game
James Harden had a 4-point play during the first half of the Nets and Celtics game.
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are beating the Celtics 71-47 on Tuesday evening during Game 1's showdown.
Harden had a four-point play during the first half, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
Joe Harris leads the way with a game-high 22 points, and Harden has ten points and five assists.
The second half of the game will begin on TNT shortly.
The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.