NBA Playoffs: Jayson Tatum's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets and Celtics Game

The Celtics are on the road in Brooklyn to start the NBA Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics are in Brooklyn, New York, to play the Nets for Game 1 of their playoff series.

The two teams are in totally different places in the standings as the Celtics have had a super disappointing season finding themselves as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before the game, the Celtics posted a photo of many player's outfits, including All-Star Jayson Tatum.

The photo can be seen in a post below from the official Celtics' Twitter account.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

