NBA Playoffs: Jayson Tatum's Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets and Celtics Game
The Celtics are on the road in Brooklyn to start the NBA Playoffs.
The Boston Celtics are in Brooklyn, New York, to play the Nets for Game 1 of their playoff series.
The two teams are in totally different places in the standings as the Celtics have had a super disappointing season finding themselves as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Before the game, the Celtics posted a photo of many player's outfits, including All-Star Jayson Tatum.
The photo can be seen in a post below from the official Celtics' Twitter account.
On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.