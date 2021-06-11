NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith With a Very Hot Take About Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not lost a game with Mitchell in the lineup this post-season, and on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, Stephen A. Smith made a very bold claim about the young star.

The clip of Smith can be seen from the Get Up Twitter account embedded below.

The Clippers and Jazz play Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

