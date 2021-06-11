Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith With a Very Hot Take About Donovan Mitchell

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim about Donovan Mitchell on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not lost a game with Mitchell in the lineup this post-season, and on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, Stephen A. Smith made a very bold claim about the young star.

The clip of Smith can be seen from the Get Up Twitter account embedded below.

The Clippers and Jazz play Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16179061_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Nate McMillan Speaks Before Game 3

USATSI_16216361_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit

USATSI_16226524_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Trae Young, Clint Capela and John Collins' Pre-Game Outfits

USATSI_16216958_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: Doc Rivers Speaks About Joel Embiid Before Game 3

USATSI_15096240_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Predicts Game 3

USATSI_16239030_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith With a Very Hot Take About Donovan Mitchell

USATSI_16131191_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers Jazz: Clippers Give Serge Ibaka Injury Update

USATSI_16190758_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: James Harden Tweets A Cryptic Tweet

USATSI_16226521_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Joel Embiid Injury Status