NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith With a Very Hot Take About Donovan Mitchell
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim about Donovan Mitchell on Friday.
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz have not lost a game with Mitchell in the lineup this post-season, and on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, Stephen A. Smith made a very bold claim about the young star.
The clip of Smith can be seen from the Get Up Twitter account embedded below.
The Clippers and Jazz play Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
