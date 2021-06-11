NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: FS1's Colin Cowherd Reacts to Game 2

The Utah Jazz now own a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers after winning Game 2 in Utah.

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night in Utah, and Donovan Mitchell went off for 37 points.

On Friday, FS1's Colin Cowherd on The Herd reacted to the game, and the clip of Cowherd can be seen below from The Herd's Twitter account.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball