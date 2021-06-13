NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying After Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers crushed the Utah Jazz in Game 3.

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Game 3 to make the series 2-1.

The Clippers won 132-106, and Paul George had 31 points, and Kawhi Leonard had 34 points.

Here is what Twitter is saying after the game.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

